UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

UDR stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

