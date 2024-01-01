UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stake Lessened by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in UMB Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890 over the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMBF opened at $83.55 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

