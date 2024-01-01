Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,235,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 1,555,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,470.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Trading Up 0.3 %

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Shares of UNBLF opened at $73.00 on Monday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 74 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 39 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

