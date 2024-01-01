Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $48.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

