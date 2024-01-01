UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

UNH stock opened at $526.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $486.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.19.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.