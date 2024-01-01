Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance
Shares of USNZY stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.
About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.