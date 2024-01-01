Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

