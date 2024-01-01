Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 569 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,667 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of German American Bancorp worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after buying an additional 43,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

GABC stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $958.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.64.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,974.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 478,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,475,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $234,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 471,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,974.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,816 shares of company stock worth $552,733. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

German American Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.