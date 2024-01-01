Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $124.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.96.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

