Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,472 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $125.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average is $113.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

