Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $529,103,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DELL opened at $76.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.