Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,447 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.3 %

CARR stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

