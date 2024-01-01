Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $164.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $167.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.