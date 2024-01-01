Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

IXUS opened at $64.93 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.