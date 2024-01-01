Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $71.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 232.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,864 shares of company stock valued at $16,665,807. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

