Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $310.48 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.14.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

