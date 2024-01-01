Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

