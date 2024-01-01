Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $618,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,841 shares of company stock worth $14,782,357. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $783.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $407.27 and a 12 month high of $801.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $698.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

