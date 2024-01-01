Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $462.98 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $476.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

