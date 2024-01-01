Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $489,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $133.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $133.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.60.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

