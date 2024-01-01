Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $508,000 in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNL shares. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $17.22 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.