Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,535,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,433,000 after acquiring an additional 622,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after purchasing an additional 506,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,082,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 440,348 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $851.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,549 shares in the company, valued at $164,457.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,457.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $36,944.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,573 shares of company stock worth $64,200,600 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

