Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,379 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Yum China by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $42.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

