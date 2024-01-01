Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,253 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $58.53 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

