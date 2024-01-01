Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 83.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,703.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,128,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,157,662 shares of company stock valued at $159,050,572 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $136.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.60 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

