Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

FVRR stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -453.59 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FVRR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

