Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $498.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $500.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

