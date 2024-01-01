Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 690.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,888,000 after buying an additional 2,665,576 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 318,955 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 799.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 204,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 182,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 161.1% during the second quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 288,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

