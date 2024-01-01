Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of First Internet Bancorp worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 392,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 106,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 241,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

