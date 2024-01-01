Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $101.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.74. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

