Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,999 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,559 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of GSK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

