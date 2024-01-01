Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 772 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 369.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

