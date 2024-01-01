Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vallourec stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.91. Vallourec has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Vallourec will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

