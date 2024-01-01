Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $39.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

VVV opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

