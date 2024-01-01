Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VYM opened at $111.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.16.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.