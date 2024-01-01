Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 379,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $111.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

