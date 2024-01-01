Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10,595.30

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $10,595.30 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,651.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00171851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00618244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00386309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00248034 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,409,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

