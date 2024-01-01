VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,563.26

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $89.09 million and approximately $4,563.26 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,124,642 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,123,227.0790991. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.4138263 USD and is up 19.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,737.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

