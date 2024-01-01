Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $30.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.