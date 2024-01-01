Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Village Super Market has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Village Super Market Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $26.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30. Village Super Market has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

