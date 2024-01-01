VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target Raised to $13.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VTSI. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of VirTra in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07. VirTra has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. VirTra had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 18.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert D. Ferris sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $33,487.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 284,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,583 shares of company stock valued at $70,172 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VirTra by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VirTra by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VirTra by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

