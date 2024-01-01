Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.4 days.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VHIBF opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.25. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$3.25.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

