Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.4 days.
Vitalhub Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VHIBF opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.25. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$3.25.
About Vitalhub
