Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $11.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

View Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.