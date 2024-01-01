Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 8,100 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 272.5% during the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 686,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 502,120 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,837,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 328,651 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 5,941,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,558,000 after purchasing an additional 191,714 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,662,000 after purchasing an additional 183,454 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $31.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

