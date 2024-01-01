Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 3,144 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after buying an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after buying an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after buying an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSV stock opened at $77.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
