Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. cut its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,386,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,699,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,122,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.