West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 1,311 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

