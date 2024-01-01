WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance
WONDF stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. WonderFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.
WonderFi Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WonderFi Technologies
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for WonderFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WonderFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.