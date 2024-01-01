WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance

WONDF stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. WonderFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.

Get WonderFi Technologies alerts:

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WonderFi Technologies Inc owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, and Coinberry. The company provides SmartPay, a digital asset payment processing platform. It also offers digital asset trading ecosystems comprising a range of products and services, including advanced traders, institutions and corporate clients, and retail clients, as well as staking and corporate crypto services.

Receive News & Ratings for WonderFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WonderFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.