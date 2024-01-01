Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in December

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Yellow Pages stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

Yellow Pages Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

