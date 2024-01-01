YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 265 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG opened at $75.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $76.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

