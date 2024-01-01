YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,055,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.7% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $217.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $221.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

